Driver safety following deadly I-10 crash involving big rig

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A crash involving a big rig Thursday morning is raising new concerns about safety on the road. A reminder of how dangerous things can be for all drivers.

Elena Patatanya, at Safeline Insurance Agency, says incidents like this are an unfortunate reminder of the risks truckers face daily.

“Common issues include driver fatigue, equipment failure, distracted driving and sometimes even poor road conditions. At Safeline we see even experienced drivers face unpredictable challenges.” Elena Patatanya, Safeline Insurance Agency

Which is why ongoing training and maintenance is crucial.

“We always remind drivers that truckers have a larger blind spot and they need much more time and space to stop and swerve. Best thing commuters can do is stay out of blind stop, especially right side, and never cut them off particularly on the freeway.” Elena Patatanya, Safeline Insurance Agency

For those stuck in traffic as a result of the crash, it's another reason to be prepared.

Sergio Ceballos, owner of Sergio's Automotive, says checking your vehicle's condition before hitting the road is just as important to prevent further issues.

“The main thing, check tire pressure and then check levels for the coolant, oil, and also check the lights. Make sure the turn lights work, the brake signal works because that’s the main thing. If you stop and your lights don’t work, that’s a big problem.” Sergio Ceballos, Sergio's Automotive

The desert heat can make a bad situation worse.

“What I see is a lot of cars overheating. Some cars you can see the temperature, some cars it’s only the light. When the light comes up, it’s too late, it’s already overheating.” Sergio Ceballos, Sergio's Automotive

A few extra steps to ensure a safe and smooth ride.

