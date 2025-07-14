Family of man killed in I-10 big rig crash set up GoFundMe page

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The family of a 58-year-old man killed in an Interstate 10 big rig crash last week has launched a GoFundMe page to help raise funds as they begin to rebuild their lives.

Francisco Sicairos Leon of Desert Hot Springs was killed in the crash along with Miguel Macias, 49, of Santa Ana.

Francisco Leon (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

Both men died when a semi-truck veered across the center divider and overturned into eastbound lanes near Date Palm Drive around 6:40 a.m., crashing into five vehicles.

CHP said the big driver did not suffer a medical emergency, did not have a blown-out tire, and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

Three people suffered major injuries in the crash. Investigators are still working to determine why the truck swerved into oncoming traffic.

According to Leon's family, he leaves behind a wife and three children. He worked at a local nursery, where he was the sole provider.

"Francisco was a kind, humble, and noble man who dedicated his life to helping others always ready to lend a hand, even to strangers. A devoted member of his community, he volunteered his time at church and local events, and was known for his generosity and compassion," reads the caption on the GoFundMe page.

