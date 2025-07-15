Portion of I-10 named for fallen CAL FIRE heroes killed in 2023 helicopter crash

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - A resolution to honor three fallen CAL FIRE heros has been signed into law.

ACR 37 designates a portion of I-10 in Riverside County as the Assistant Chief John Bischof, Captain Tim Rodriguez, and Pilot Tim Sousa Memorial Highway. All three were killed in a helicopter crash while battling the Broadway Wildland Fire in Cabazon in 2023.

The resolution was authored by Assembly member Greg Wallis.

In a statement to News Channel 3, he says in part:

ACR 37 is a profound sign of gratitude and respect for our hometown heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice... Their courage and dedication will forever inspire those who travel this route, serving as a lasting reminder of their bravery to protect our communities. Assembly member Greg Wallis

The memorial is planned to be completed by the fall.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.