Two-acre mulch fire reported in Thermal area

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are working to contain a potential agricultural fire on the border of La Quinta and Thermal Tuesday afternoon. A large smoke plume is visible is parts of the Coachella Valley.

The fire was first reported after 3:15 p.m. on Van Buren and 59th Avenue.

CAL FIRE officials said the fire is roughly two-acres with a moderate rate of spread. As of 4:05 p.m., there is no threat to structures.

Additional engines are arriving at the scene.

News Channel 3 crew are at the scene working to gather more information.