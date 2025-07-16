Christopher Ramos named new chief of Beaumont Police Department

Beaumont, Calif. (KESQ) -Beaumont named Christopher Ramos as the city's new chief of police.

Ramos takes over for Sean Thuilliez, who led the department for nearly 10 years before his departure in February.

City officials said Ramos emerged as the "clear choice" for the position after an extensive selection process, which included multiple interview panels made up of community members and law enforcement professionals.

“The City of Beaumont looks forward to the continued progress and leadership of Chief Ramos, a family-centered and dedicated Beaumont leader, as he serves the Beaumont Police Department and the community it protects,” said Mayor Mike Lara.

Ramos is a 24-year-old veteran of law enforcement, including 20 years with the city of Beaumont. He started off as a patrol officer and has served in nearly every division of the department. He has most recently served as captain.

City officials said Ramos has led major department initiatives that have enhanced both efficiency and public safety. His leadership was instrumental in launching a new Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management System (RMS), and in securing grant funding for a multi-million-dollar regional radio communications upgrade—strengthening emergency response capabilities across the region.

As the department’s first Administrative Sergeant, Ramos shaped policies and training programs, managed grant-funded initiatives, and served as the City’s Emergency Services Coordinator—playing a key role in the department’s strategic direction and preparedness.

Chief Ramos holds a Master of Science in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He is a graduate of the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute and is currently enrolled in POST Command College. He serves on the California Police Chiefs Association Board of Directors as an Associate Director and remains actively engaged in several professional and community-oriented organizations.