Woman drops off old hand grenade found in the desert, authorities confirm it to be inert

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - First responders were met with a strange drop-off Tuesday after a woman went to turn over what she thought was just an old grenade that she found in the desert.

Police said the woman walked into the Riverside County Fire Station 37 on Pierson Boulevard to turn in the grenade. Riverside County Sheriff’s Hazardous Device Team was called in out of an abundance of caution.

HDT safely took possession of the device and were able to confirm that it was inert, or not live.

"While we’re relieved this had a safe and uneventful outcome, let this serve as a reminder: If you find something that even looks explosive, don’t touch it and don’t transport it yourself. Call us right away—preferably before making any surprise deliveries to the fire station," reads a post by the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.