Coachella Valley joining national day of action honoring John Lewis

Published 10:51 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents across the Coachella Valley will take part in “Good Trouble Lives On”, a nationwide day of action honoring the legacy of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis.

The event aims to highlight ongoing struggles for civil and human rights and push back against policies tied to the Trump administration. Organizers say the day is about continuing Lewis’ lifelong work for justice, voting rights, and human dignity.

In the Coachella Valley, events will take place in Cathedral City, Palm Springs, and Idyllwild.

The Democrats of the Desert hosting a screening of the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble at The Mary Pickford Theatre in Cathedral City from 10 am to noon.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring unexpired, nonperishable food items to support immigrant families. Donations will be given to TODEC.

Organizers hope the day will inspire residents to stand up for the causes Lewis championed during his life.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024.

