Fire burns Indian Wells residence, firefighter injured

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire damaged a residence in Indian Wells Thursday afternoon, leaving one firefighter injured.

The fire was first reported at a little after 12:30 p.m. on the 45300 block of Sante Fe Cove Drive.

The first arriving engines reported the structure was fully involved in fire. Heavy smoke was visible throughout the area. The agency stated the fire was contained shortly after 2 p.m.

A firefighter sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital. It was unclear how he was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains investigation.

