Toll-free hotline launches in Coachella Valley to support migrant communities

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ)-- A new toll-free hotline is launching here in the Coachella Valley dedicated to supporting the migrant community.

The hotline is operated through the United Farm Workers (UFW) Foundation with the goal of offering support and guidance to families navigating the current immigration landscape.Organizers say callers will be able to speak with attorneys and local organizations in English or Spanish.

They hope this will help migrant farmworkers get answers.

UFW Foundation organizer Baltazar Aguirre Jr. explained what type of calls they are anticipating to receive at the hotline, "One of the most frequent is if a family is detained. Where can they find them, what can they do if they're detained, and their rights once detained."

The number to reach this hotline is 1-888-295-4282 with hours set to operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

