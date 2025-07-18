Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Palm Springs art dealer

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A former attorney convicted twice for his role in the murder of a Palm Springs art dealer was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

In 2022, David Replogle, 76, was convicted of murder and multiple other charges following a retrial for the 2008 death and disappearance of 74-year-old Clifford Lambert.

News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle will have more on the sentencing tonight at 4, 5, 6 p.m.

News Channel 3 Exclusive: American Hustlers – The Lambert Story

Clifford Lambert

Replogle, once a prominent Bay Area attorney, forged Lambert’s name on official documents, allowing the men to drain bank accounts and take assets.

Replogle's sentencing hearing was rescheduled multiple times over the three years since his second conviction.

The case, originally involving six co-conspirators who murdered Lambert for financial gain, has dragged on for 15 years. They were originally convicted a few years after the murder, but were granted new trials because of the behavior of the judge in the original trial.

Replogle was first convicted in 2011, resulting in a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The other suspects have been convicted or made plea deals. Kaushal Niroula was killed at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on Sept. 6, 2022.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.