Two men sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Cathedral City store owner during botched robbery

Two men were each sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Cathedral City store owner during a botched robbery in 2021.

Charles Lamar Campbell, 23, of Beaumont, and Joel Ortiz Hidalgo, 23, of Desert Hot Springs, were convicted in May for the killing of Chris Sgouromitis, 61, of Cathedral City, at the Outpost Market on Feb. 21, 2021.

Chris Sgouromitis

Campbell is eligible for parole, but Hidalgo is not, according to court records.

According to a trial brief filed by the District Attorney's Office, on the night of Feb. 21, 2021, Campbell and Hidalgo were driving around the Coachella Valley in the latter's Acura sedan, seeking to purchase a "plug" of marijuana. When a transaction fell through in Palm Springs, the men headed into Cathedral City, where Campbell directed Hidalgo onto Shifting Sands Trail and, ultimately, the Outpost Market at the intersection of Shifting Sands and Ramon Road, according to court papers.

While Hidalgo sat behind the wheel of his car, Campbell entered the convenience store, long owned and operated by Sgouromitis and his family, prosecutors said.

Although no one else was in the outlet, security surveillance video cameras inside were operating, capturing almost all of the ensuing encounter between the victim and defendant, according to the brief.

The gunfire evidently frightened Hidalgo, who sped away from the location as Campbell exited the store, the prosecution said. Campbell was forced to flee on foot through residences lining Shifting Sands, and during his getaway, he accidentally fired his 9mm pistol into a yard, where the homeowner was watching, according to court papers.

Sgouromitis' brother, who had been resting in a room at the back of the store when the shots rang out, initiated CPR on his sibling until Cathedral City Police Department officers arrived and took over, followed by paramedics moments later. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was a beloved member of the community, and CCPD released a statement within a few days of his murder, saying he was a "father of four with strong local ties, who was not involved in criminal activity and died in his longtime place of business."

Hidalgo's Acura was soon identified as the vehicle that had parked outside the convenience store, and the license plate was confirmed via Flock law enforcement camera recordings in Palm Springs, leading to his being tracked down and detained for questioning less than a week later.

The defendant provided details regarding what allegedly had transpired, insisting that he was only giving Campbell a ride to get some marijuana and had no foreknowledge of the planned robbery, according to the brief. He was formally arrested at the police station.

Campbell was located staying in a Beaumont motel, where detectives went to serve an arrest warrant, listening through the door as he conversed via speaker phone with his mother, allegedly telling her, "The driver was arrested, and all he has to do is give me up,'' according to the prosecution.

Officers ordered him out of the room, at which point the defendant was taken into custody without incident.

Neither man has documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.