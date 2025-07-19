Learning more about President Trump’s condition, known as Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Rancho Mirage, Calif. (KESQ) - President Trump was reportedly suffering from a condition known as Chronic Venous Insufficiency, or CVI.

News Channel 3 reached out to Eisenhower Health to find out more about the condition.

Eisenhower Health said it was a condition where leg veins struggle to efficiently return blood to the heart.

That could potentially lead to blood pooling and leg swelling; spider veins could also be a sign.

Dr. Chanaka Wickramasinghe with Eisenhower Health said the CVI was very common, with about 100 million Americans likely to have the condition.

Wickramasinghe said CVI was not considered dangerous for patients.

