Skip to Content
News

Learning more about President Trump’s condition, known as Chronic Venous Insufficiency

EISENHOWER HEALTH
By
New
Published 12:19 AM

Rancho Mirage, Calif. (KESQ) - President Trump was reportedly suffering from a condition known as Chronic Venous Insufficiency, or CVI.

News Channel 3 reached out to Eisenhower Health to find out more about the condition.

Eisenhower Health said it was a condition where leg veins struggle to efficiently return blood to the heart.

That could potentially lead to blood pooling and leg swelling; spider veins could also be a sign.

Dr. Chanaka Wickramasinghe with Eisenhower Health said the CVI was very common, with about 100 million Americans likely to have the condition.

Wickramasinghe said CVI was not considered dangerous for patients.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content