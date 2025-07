CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - One person was hospitalized for evaluation after a fire in Cathedral City Monday morning.

The fire was reported at around 10:30 a.m. on the 37100 block of Cathedral Canyon Drive.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and contain it to one unit.

One person was displaced. There were no other injuries.

