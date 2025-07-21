Palm Springs Dept. of Parks and Recreation to host backpack and school supplies giveaways

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Summer isn't over yet, but students are already preparing for the new school year.

The City of Palm Springs wants to reduce the financial burden for families by offering supplies at no cost.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual backpack giveaway, offering free backpacks and supplies for local kids.

There are two backpack giveaways - The first is this Saturday, July 26th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Demuth Community Center.

The other is Friday, August 1st, at 5:00 p.m. at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center.

Demuth Community Center Manager Jarvis Crawford is aware that school supplies can be costly, especially for families with multiple children. He says, "Times are hard and money is few. And when you have those types of issues it's hard for families to be able to scoop up that much money. And some families have three or four kids that are in school at the same time."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Crawford to get more information on the giveaways.

Both events require people to register online ahead of time. Each registered child will receive a free backpack and school supplies. For more information, visit palmspringsca.gov/recreation.