Scams targeting older adults is on the rise

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- Scams targeting older adults are on the rise, becoming more deceptive and more costly. An upcoming "senior scam awareness seminar" in Palm Desert aims to give people the tools to stay informed and alert.

The event is being hosted by assemblyman Greg Wallis in partnership with the desert recreation district. Organizers say scammers are targeting older adults every day through fake phone calls, deceptive emails, and online schemes.

Just this past April, the Palm Springs police department issued a warning about new and ongoing scams affecting local seniors.

Nick Anziano District Director for Assemblymember Greg Wallis says, “Unfortunately, once they engage with the scammer from there it's kind of a slippery slope. So you can't wait until someone's been scammed to act, and that's the whole point of this event to help protect people. and help people to protect themselves."

The District Director reports that a number of state agencies and representatives will be there to present the most current information on this growing topic.

"With technology and how prevalent AI is becoming, these criminal predators become increasingly sophisticated. and their tactics are quite terrifying honestly,” Anziano adds.

The free seminar will be held August 13, at the Palm Desert Community Center from 9 to 11 a.m.

For more information stay with News Channel 3.