CAL FIRE arson arrests up 30% compared to last year; Palm Springs Fire Dept. explain investigation process

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's an alarming number at first glance: according to CAL FIRE, arson arrests are up 30% compared to this time last year.

The department posted the stats on Facebook in early July. They update the total each month.

CAL FIRE law enforcement has made 74 arson arrests statewide through the end of June, 2025 — a 30% increase over the same period last year.

Arson puts lives, property, and natural resources at risk.

The increase in arrests by CAL FIRE law enforcement represents the department's statewide numbers. These stats, though, differ from community to community. Locally, the Palm Springs Fire Department said they have not seen a large increase in arsons.

Captain Blake Bonelli, who manages the Palm Springs Fire Department's investigative team, told News Channel 3 that a large portion of fires are caused accidentally.

The cause of a fire can have big impacts on the aftermath of a fire, like fire insurance claims. It's important to check if your fire insurance policy covers damage from fires caused by arson, especially when some local wildfires, like the Line Fire in 2024, were found to be set intentionally.

