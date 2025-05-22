Man found guilty of starting Line Fire, faces life in prison

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KESQ) - The man who started the devastating Line Fire in San Bernardino County faces life in prison after being found guilty of multiple charges.

Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, of Norco was found guilty of seven counts related to the Line Fire, and two counts related to a subsequent fire, including aggravated arson of forest land, property and possession of flammable materials.

There is no word on a possible sentencing date.

The Line Fire was first sparked on September 5 near Highland. It went on to burn more than 43,000 acres, causing over $14.5M in damages, and injuring six firefighters.

Authorities said Halstenberg, a delivery driver from Norco, attempted to start three fires within an hour — two that were extinguished by firefighters and a good Samaritan but the third became the Line Fire.

Halstenberg's vehicle was tied to areas where the fires were started.

