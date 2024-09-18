Out-of-state firefighters part of massive collaborative response to the Line Fire

For many people driving by the Line Fire Incident Command Post, or ICP, what they see looks like a miniature city.

Tents, trailers, and more essentials fill Beaumont's Noble Creek Regional Park, which has been repurposed as the base camp for nearly 3,500 personnel currently working on the fire.

17 different agencies from outside of California are represented at the Line Fire alone. Among them include firefighters from as far as Utah, North Dakota, Alaska, and even Maine.

