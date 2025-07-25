Coachella Valley Unified School District seeks applicants for vacancy in Trustee Area 2

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) Board of Education has approved starting the process to appoint a provisional trustee to fill the vacancy in Trustee Area 2.

The vacancy has been in effect since Sylvia Paz, who previously held the position of Trustee Area 2, resigned on June 17.

At its special Board meeting on Tuesday, the CVUSD Board of Education set the application period to start on Friday, and will close acceptance of applications at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Following California state Code and Board Policy, the Board will appoint a qualified person who will serve until the next election for District Board members.

The Board lists the eligibility requirements for applicants as:

Be at least 18 years of age

Be a citizen of the State of California

Reside within the Thermal, California boundaries/within the same Trustee area as the vacated seat (Trustee Area 2)

Be a registered voter

Interviews with qualified applicants will take place in a public meeting, and the CVUSD Board will select the provisional appointee by a majority vote.

Anyone who meets eligibility requirements and is interested may complete a CVUSD Board of Trustees Provisional Appointment Application Form found at cvusd.us, or pick up the form Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at CVUSD Superintendent's office at 87-225 Church Street in Thermal.

Applications can be submitted either in person or via email to edgard.angulo@cvusd.us. For questions about the process or eligibility, contact Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Edgard Angulo at (760) 848-1166.

Provisional Board Appointment Timeline:

July 25 - Application window open

August 7 - Application deadline (by 5:00 p.m.)

July 25 through August 7 - Candidate eligibility with the Registrar of Voters (ongoing)

August 11 - Provide the Board with list of qualified candidates

August 12 - (Special Board Meeting) - Candidates are interviewed

August 14 - (Regular Board Meeting) - Select provisional appointment

Immediately following appointment - New trustee takes Oath of Office and assumes duties

The CVUSD Superintendent and Board of Trustees are encouraging all eligible and passionate

community members to consider the opportunity to serve the District.