Desert Care Network hospitals receive national recognition for high-quality stroke care

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- All three Desert Care Network’s hospitals have been nationally recognized for outstanding commitment to stroke care for patients in desert communities.

Earlier this week, it was announced Eisenhower Health was awarded the 2025 Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.

This honor is a part of The American Heart Association’s Get with the Guidelines award for proven dedication to best practices and life-saving care.

It was later announced by The American Heart Association that they awarded this honor to Desert Regional Medical Center and JFK Memorial Hospital with additional honors in the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.

Hi-Desert Medical Center received the 2025 Rural Stroke Gold Quality Achievement Award, making all three Desert Care Networks hospitals nationally recognized.

“Desert Care Network is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes,” said Michele Finney, Group CEO for Desert Care Network. “Working with programs like the American Heart Association, make it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which helps us ensure more people in the Coachella Valley and Morongo Basin experience longer, healthier lives.”

To learn more about the Desert Care Network hospitals visit Desert Care Network.