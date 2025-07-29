UCR Palm Desert offers flexible tuition payments for “Cannabis Education Workforce Program”

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- UCR Palm Desert is hoping to entice more students to take part in its new online "Cannabis Education Workforce Program."

The school is now offering flexible tuition payment options. As reported back in September, this is the first program of its kind in the valley. The school has partnered with a Ventura-based company to offer three certificate programs and hands-on training in dispensary operations, cannabis manufacturing and cultivation.

Instead of a large upfront payment, the school is now allowing people to spread out the cost of their training to make career entry more affordable and achievable.

“There's a lot of desire for people to get into the cannabis industry, so there's not always the means to break in.” Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower says, “So making the education even more affordable and accessible allows people to get involved in cannabis retail, cannabis cultivation, or in cannabis manufacturing."

The program takes nine weeks to complete. The goal is to train more people in the fast-growing cannabis sector.

For more information stay with News Channel 3.