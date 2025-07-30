Skip to Content
Congressman Ruiz hosts roundtable with local healthcare providers

Published 3:08 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Local health leaders are bracing for the effects of a new federal law that could make it harder for people to get the care they need.

Congressman Raul Ruiz will meet with local healthcare leaders from Innercare, Desert Healthcare District, Tri-State Community Healthcare, and Desert AIDS Project. The roundtable will focus on how the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" could affect patients, hospitals, and providers in the region.

Officials say the new federal law could lead to 17 million Americans losing coverage, higher out-of-pocket costs, and widespread closures of hospitals and nursing homes.

