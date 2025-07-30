Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory host “TEDxRanchoMirage” event

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ)-- You have probably heard of the famous TED Talks featuring speakers on a wide range of topics. Soon, there will be a new TED event in Rancho Mirage, bringing together the valley's brightest minds and passionate voices.

The event is called "TEDxRanchoMirage," and will be held Tuesday, August 6, at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory.

There will be five speakers from throughout the valley, who will talk for up to 15 minutes each. The presentations are designed to foster community dialogue on important issues, including artificial intelligence, hospitality, and local businesses.

Eric Cunningham, curator of TEDxRanchoMirage says, "You meet so many people with amazing stories and amazing lessons, that you want to give them a space to tell those stories and share those ideas with people. So that's what's really exciting to me about TEDxRanchoMirage and why we put it on in the first place."

The event is invitation-only, but the talks will be posted online.

For more information on the event visit https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/62584

For more updates stay with News Channel 3.