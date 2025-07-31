DUI offender admits killing RivCo Sheriff’s deputy, daughter in wreck, sentenced to prison

BANNING (CNS) - A multi-convicted DUI offender who killed an off-duty Riverside County Sheriff's deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving under the influence wreck north of San Jacinto pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

He was immediately sentenced to 32 years to life in state prison.

Scott Brandon Bales, 49, of Moreno Valley admitted the murder counts, as well as two counts of DUI resulting in great bodily injury, under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. No charges were dismissed.

During a hearing at the Banning Justice Center, Superior Court Judge Rene Navarro certified the terms of the plea deal and imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense.

Bales killed Sheriff's Corporal Daniel Jacks Jr., 45, and his daughter, Hannah Jacks, both of San Jacinto.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened just after 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2022, along Gilman Springs Road, east of Bridge Street.

CHP Officer Jason Montez said at the time that Bales was at the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado with a front-seat passenger going westbound on Gilman Springs when Jacks' Honda Insight approached from the opposite direction on the two-lane corridor, where there is no barrier forming a center median, only

double yellow lines.

Montez said that Bales' pickup "crossed over the divided highway and traveled into the eastbound traffic lane." The Chevy slammed head-on into the Honda, after which both vehicles came to a stop in lanes, according to the CHP spokesman.

Paramedics arrived a short time later and pronounced Jacks and his daughter dead at the scene.

Bales and his passenger, identified by the CHP only as a 45-year-old Moreno Valley man, were taken to the county medical center in Moreno Valley for treatment of major injuries. Both ultimately recovered.

"Bales was determined to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage at the time of the crash," Montez said.

Court records show the defendant had three prior DUI convictions -- in 2009, 2011 and 2015. The last one was a felony conviction.

Under California law, a convicted DUI offender who is aware of the risks of drinking and driving and who causes someone's death because of it can be charged with murder.

Jacks was a 14-year Sheriff's Department veteran, spending most of that time as a correctional deputy, staffing the Indio Jail, later designated the John J. Benoit Detention Center.