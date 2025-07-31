Local vendors worry over new tariffs and rising costs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Concerns are growing among local vendors at Palm Springs' popular VillageFest as a new wave of tariffs begins to raise uncertainty. Some are worried about how the new tariffs could affect the cost of ingredients—and ultimately, their ability to keep prices affordable.

Eri Nox, owner of the recently launched avocado-based food booth Nice Hass, said the timing of the tariffs couldn’t be worse.

“We rely heavily on avocados and most of ours come from Mexico… so we’re really afraid of prices rising with that. We’re still very new, so our margins are very small.” Eri Nox, Nice Hass owner

Other food vendors echoed similar concerns. Dadiana Pinto, who runs Five03 Pupusas, said she tries to keep prices low despite the challenges.

“Prices go up and down all the time. We’re going to try to keep our prices from going up.” Dadiana Pinto, Five03 Pupusas owner

Still, vendors admit that if costs continue to rise, customers will likely feel the impact.

“If the prices go up, we’re definitely going to have to raise our own prices." Eri Nox, Nice Hass owner

Some VillageFest-goers said they’re already noticing higher prices across the board.

“I think everything is tripled... But we’ve got to eat. What can you do?” Alice Ogas, visitor

Despite the concerns, many attendees said they plan to keep coming back and supporting local businesses.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.