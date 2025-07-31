Two people arrested during service of search warrant in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents near Avenida Ximino and Baristo Road in Cathedral City saw a heavy presence of Riverside County Sheriff law enforcement in their neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office reports that shortly after 12:00 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Team and Gang Task Force went to the 3100 block of Avenida Ximino to serve a narcotics and weapons-related search warrant.

Deputies arrested two suspects related to the investigation, and the area was clear of law enforcement just after 5:00 p.m.

They say that the investigation remains ongoing, and no further details will be released.

