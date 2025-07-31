Woman drowns in Palm Desert pool

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A woman drowned in a swimming pool Thursday afternoon at a home in the 74000 block of Chicory Street in Palm Desert.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies say they were called out to the home just after 4:00 p.m., with a report of a woman in the pool who was not responding.

Deputies arrived at the scene and pronounced the woman deceased.

The Sheriff's Office reports that the investigation is ongoing, and they will not be releasing further details at this time.