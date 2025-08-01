Skip to Content
Indio PD cracking down on impaired drivers with DUI saturation patrol

Published 7:50 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Drivers in Indio might notice a larger police presence Friday night. From 7 pm to 2 am, Indio Police will conduct a DUI saturation patrol, aiming to catch impaired drivers and keep roads safer.

Unlike checkpoints, officers in marked patrol cars will be roaming city streets, looking for signs of drunk or drugged driving — like swerving, speeding, or failing to signal.

The operation is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Officers urge drivers to plan ahead — use a sober driver, call a rideshare, or stay put.

