Palm Springs Dept. of Parks and Recreation holds backpack giveaway

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Some local students are better prepared to head back to class next Wednesday in the Palm Springs Unified School District.

Friday evening, the Palm Springs Department of Parks and Recreation held a backpack giveaway and resource fair at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center.

Organizers say it's a vital event for the community.

Some of the resources offered on Friday included health, legal and after school programs.