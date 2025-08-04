Banning fire leaves two injured, seven structures damaged, 19 people displaced

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - 19 people are displaced after a fire damaged seven structures Sunday in Banning.

The fire was first reported at around 12:55 p.m. on the 1100 block of W. Hays Street.

A fourth alarm was requested to support ongoing fire ground operations, CAL FIRE said. The fire was contained by 4 p.m.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury and a civilian sustained major injuries; both were treated and transported by ground ambulance.

CAL FIRE noted that 13 adults and six children are displaced.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

