Skip to Content
News

Banning fire leaves two injured, seven structures damaged, 19 people displaced

Beaumont News
By
Updated
today at 12:41 PM
Published 11:47 AM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - 19 people are displaced after a fire damaged seven structures Sunday in Banning.

The fire was first reported at around 12:55 p.m. on the 1100 block of W. Hays Street.

A fourth alarm was requested to support ongoing fire ground operations, CAL FIRE said. The fire was contained by 4 p.m.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury and a civilian sustained major injuries; both were treated and transported by ground ambulance.

CAL FIRE noted that 13 adults and six children are displaced.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content