CAL FIRE honors fallen first responders from fatal crashes on August 6

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ)-- Cal Fire paid tribute to firefighters and a pilot killed in the line of duty in separate incidents occurring on August 6, nearly 20 years apart.

Cal Fire took the day to remember heroes Firefighter II Chris Kanton, Captain Tim Rodriguez, Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, and Pilot Tony Sousa, who made the ultimate sacrifice while on duty.

Firefighter II Chris Kanton, 23, was involved in a fatal engine crash on August 6, 2005, while responding to an emergency call for assistance in Riverside County. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation say he completed three years as a seasonal firefighter in Riverside County and served on the HAZMAT team at Station 81 near Palm Springs.

Kanton became a recipient for the Medal of Valor for his act of heroism in 2006 and is still thought of fondly by the community as the 20 year remembrance day of this tragic event takes place.

18-years after the fatal engine crash, tragedy struck again on August 6, when two firefighting helicopters collided while battling the Broadway Fire in Cabazon leaving three firefighters dead.

Two of the three men were senior firefighters, Captain Tim Rodriguez and Assistant Chief Josh Bischof; with the last victim being Pilot Tony Sousa, a helicopter pilot for CAL FIRE.

Prior to the 2023 incident, Assistant Chief Bischof served 24 years of fire service for the community and Chief Rodriguez served 19 years of fire service.

Following the devastating crash CAL FIRE and several local firefighters took to social media to honor the sacrifice made by the courageous firemen and pilot.

Two years later, loved ones and community members took to the memorial site to pay honor to the sacrifice made by the men for their communities.

A resolution was recently signed into law which will rename a portion of I-10 in honor of the fallen heroes. It is expected to be completed in the Fall.

CAL FIRE says all four men were remarkable leaders, beloved colleagues, and passionate public servants.

The organization asks the community to please keep their families, fire family, and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they remember these fallen heroes.