Community center gets tech upgrade to support underserved residents

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center has received a technology upgrade aimed at improving access to digital resources for the local community.

The center was awarded more than $56,000 from the California Public Utilities Commission to enhance its technology offerings. The funding supported the addition of 16 new computer workstations and building-wide Wi-Fi, providing internet access throughout the entire facility—including the gym and meeting rooms.

The upgrades create more opportunities for residents of all ages to complete homework, search for jobs, and stay connected in a supportive environment.

City officials say the improvements are especially valuable for this area, which they describe as underserved and low-income. They view the investment as an important step toward expanding access to technology and digital tools for all members of the community.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.