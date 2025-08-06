Imperial irrigation District issues conserve alert in light of extreme heat

In light of the extreme heat, the Imperial Irrigation District has issued a conserve alert.

The alert went into effect Tuesday and lasts through Friday. People are encouraged to voluntarily conserve energy to help take stress off the electric grid during the period of extreme heat.That includes avoiding the use of major appliances between peak hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

If you've noticed your electric bill is higher than it was last summer, there's a reason.

Robert Schettler, IID Spokesman says, "IID is planning for the future. So the board of directors looked at where we are now, and where we need to be, so they made a rate adjustment. So yes, the rate you're paying for electricity rate now is higher than last year."

People are also encouraged to turn off all necessary lights, and lower the blinds.



IID says that energy is in high demand during heat waves and they want to make sure the power stays on. While there are resources in place, dialing back on the amount of stress placed on energy grids helps ensure working power.

IID reports internal generation is currently stable and with the help of an energy conserve, the organization will have a greater ability to continue providing energy for customers in the Coachella Valley.

For more information, stay with News Channel 3.