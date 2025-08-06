Why school starts in August and what that means for heat safety

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - As students return to school and sports, desert temperatures remain a familiar concern.

Dr. Alex McDonald, a sports medicine specialist with Kaiser Permanente, said physical activity is critical but so is caution.

“We want to make sure our kids are healthy and active," McDonald said. "However with the residual heat in August and September, we want to make sure we’re taking precautions.”

Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) began its school year Wednesday, as it has for years.

In a statement to News Channel 3, Joan L. Boiko the Coordinator of Communications & Community Outreach, said:

PSUSD has started each school year the first week of August for the last several years. The reason for the earlier start is two-fold: 1) Our high school students are able to complete mid-terms or finals before winter break and come back to a new semester rather than having to spend their winter break preparing for exams or completing work and 2) While most districts have two weeks off for winter break and one week for spring break, PSUSD has three weeks for winter break and two weeks for spring break.

While the other two valley districts begin a week or two after PSUSD, the heat factor is the same until way after Labor Day. Our students are protected from the heat on our school buses and in our classrooms. We monitor heat risks and ensure that students are not outdoors if it is unsafe.

Matt Garrison, Desert Christian Academy athletic director, said they're staying on top of heat protection.

"We'll do a little more film time," Garrison said. "We might be in the weight room a little bit more."

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full report at 10 and 11 p.m.