Man arrested after allegedly stealing over $100K in medical supplies at local hospital

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A San Jacinto man was arrested on suspicion of dressing up as staff at a local hospital to steal medical supplies on three separate occasions.

Deputies were called to Eisenhower Health on Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage on July 9 regarding a theft of medical equipment, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office (RSO).

RSO officials said that in three separate incidents in June and July 2025, the suspect stole more than $100,000 worth of surgical equipment and skin grafts, wearing blue scrubs and a surgical mask to blend in with hospital personnel and avoid detection as he gained access to restricted areas of the facility.

During the investigation, deputies were able to identify the suspect as a 47-year-old man from San Jacinto.

The suspect was found on Wednesday while traveling southbound toward San Diego. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office detained the suspect and searched his vehicle, where stolen medical equipment and stolen hospital apparel. was located.

A search warrant was served at his home that same day, where authorities recovered additional stolen medical supplies valued between $10,000 and $25,000.

The suspect was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on multiple charges, including grand theft, commercial burglary, and possession of stolen property.

RSO revealed that the suspect was found to be connected to similar thefts at hospitals in Loma Linda and Newport Beach. Other agencies are currently in the process of filing additional charges related to those incidents.

There may also be additional victims.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Deputy Marco Castaneda at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at (760) 836–1600.