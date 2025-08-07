Palm Springs woman among three 9/11 victims identified through advanced DNA testing

NEW YORK (KESQ) - New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified three more people killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including a Palm Springs woman, 24 years later.

On Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams and Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham announced the IDs of Barbara Keating of Palm Springs, Ryan Fitzgerald of Floral Park, and another woman whose name was not released.

The announcement happened thanks to advancements in DNA testing, including increased test sensitivity and faster turnaround times. It has allowed officials to identify remains that had tested negative for identifiable DNA for decades.

"Nearly 25 years after the disaster at the World Trade Center, our commitment to identify the missing and return them to their loved ones stands as strong as ever," Graham said. "Each new identification testifies to the promise of science and sustained outreach to families despite the passage of time. We continue this work as our way of honoring the lost."

News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl highlighted Keating's story in 2021, when St. Theresa Catholic Church in Palm Springs held its annual remembrance ceremony.

Keating was aboard American Airlines Flight 11 from Boston to Los Angeles. It was the first flight to crash into the World Trade Center towers in New York on September 11, 2001. Keating wasn’t even supposed to fly that day, but was rushing home a day early from her annual summer vacation to help the family with childcare.

The remains of about 1,100 victims remain unidentified.