St. Louis Encephalitis virus found in three positive mosquito samples in Oasis

OASIS, Calif. (KESQ) - Three mosquito samples from the Oasis community tested positive for St. Louis Encephalitis virus, the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District said today.

"Detections like this should serve as a reminder to wear insect repellent when outdoors,'' Public Information Manager for the district Robert Gaona said. "Repellent with at least 30% of an active ingredient like DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535."

The samples were collected near the intersections of Johnson Street and Avenue 81, Avenue 82 and Avenue 84.

St. Louis Encephalitis virus spreads when a female mosquito bites an infected bird and that mosquito can become a carrier to transmit to people, the district said. If a person becomes infected, symptoms could develop with fever, headaches, body aches and in some rare cases, death.

There is no human vaccine for a mosquito-borne virus.

With the addition of the three positive samples from Oasis, the number of positive mosquito-borne viruses in the Coachella Valley increased to five this year. However, no human cases of any mosquito-related viruses were reported in the state.

The agency urges the public to take precaution to reduce the risk of mosquito bites, which includes to dump and drain standing water around homes where the insects can breed and to use EPA-registered insect repellents when outdoors, especially at dawn or dusk. In addition, to ensure any window and door screen were in good repair and to report any mosquito problems to the district.

District officials said they will deploy additional technicians to the affected areas to conduct treatment using truck-mounted applications in order to prevent further spread of the virus and reduce mosquito populations.

More information can be found at www.cvmosquito.org.