‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ fundraiser brings support to local shelter

Published 10:12 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - 'Poorly Drawn Pets' is back... and worse than ever. The fundraiser, benefiting Animal Samaritans, raises much-needed funds for veterinary care, shelter and services.

For a $20 donation, residents receive a one-of-a-kind portrait of their pet – intentionally drawn with more heart than artistic skill.

Organizers say the fundraiser highlights a serious cause in a lighthearted way.

With shelters across the country overcrowded, Animal Samaritans hopes this creative initiative will raise both awareness and support.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila

