Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for alleged unauthorized data

10:04 AM
LAKE MATTHEWS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 41-year-old Riverside County deputy accused of accessing unauthorized and confidential information from government databases for personal use was out on bail today.

The deputy was arrested and booked into the Presley Detention Center in Riverside on Thursday on suspicion of unauthorized computer access.

He was released the same day on $40,000 bail.   

On May 8, investigators started to look into the deputy's computer access, according to Lt. Albert Martinez.

He was arrested in Murrieta without incident on Thursday, Martinez said.

The deputy has worked with the department since Oct. 2008, and was most recently assigned to the Lake Elsinore station.   

He was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.   

No further details will be released, and anyone with additional information was urged to contact Investigator Andrew at 951-272-5600.

