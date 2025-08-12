Desert Recreation District partners with CVAG, valley cities to maintain CV Link

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Recreation District (DRD) just announced it will provide ongoing maintenance for CV Link, which is expected to fully open later this year.

The 40-mile long pathway aimed at connecting cities, parks, and destinations across the valley is designed for pedestrians, cyclists, and low-speed electric vehicles.

As part of the new maintenance effort, DRD will ensure everything is clean and working properly.

DRD Public Information Officer Scott Sear says, "Desert Recreation District is so ecstatic to partner not only with the Coachella Valley Association of Governments but also each individual city to operate and and basically maintain and make sure that the CV Link is accessible and ready for all the amazing visitors."

Sear continues, "Our team will be out there almost every day going through the trail making sure that trash receptacles are changed, that water features are working, that the area is clean and ready for those visitors."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Sear to get more details about DRD's plans for maintaining CV Link.

The contract between DRD and CVAG is up to $600 thousand per year.

Tune in to News Channel 3 on Friday morning for reporter Allie Anthony's live report from CV Link with the Desert Recreation District crews.