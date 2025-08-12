Skip to Content
Local reaction to push to overturn same-sex marriage ruling

By
Updated
today at 11:12 AM
Published 10:52 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A new legal challenge could put same-sex marriage rights back before the U.S. Supreme Court and it’s drawing strong reactions. A petition challenging the 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide will be considered by the U.S. Supreme Court this fall.

The possibility of the U.S. Supreme Court revisiting its 2015 decision has sparked concern among local LGBTQ+ advocates and residents.

While no immediate legal changes are in place, many in the community are watching closely — and preparing for what could come next.

