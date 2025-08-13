Jewish Federation of the Desert awarding $1.2M in grants to several organizations

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - The Jewish Federation of the Desert is awarding more than $1.2 million in grants to several organizations.

Each year, Jewish Federation of the Desert provides funding to local, regional, and international organizations in a variety of categories and each of our grantees meets several objectives, which include:

Caring for the vulnerable

Strengthening their community

Supporting Jewish people around the world

"It warms my heart to see. Giving money to people that really need it throughout the community," said Arnie Gillman, president of the Jewish Federation of the Desert.

Local & Regional Allocations:

ADL - World of Difference Institute, Aleph Schoolhouse, Angelview, Bikur Cholim of Palm Springs, Chabad of Rancho Mirage, Chabad Jewish Center of Riverside, Congregation Beth Shalom, Congregation Har El, Havurah of the Desert, Inland & Desert Hillel, Jewish Family Service of the Desert, Joslyn Center, Mizell Center, Or Hamidbar, Sun City Jewish Services Temple Isaiah - JCC and Temple Sinai.

Overseas Allocations: Supporting Jews Around-the-World:

DROR Israel Educational Centers, Israel Guide Dog Center for the Blind, Jewish Agency for Israel, Leket Israel, Joint Distribution Committee, Ramat HaNegev – Center for Children with Special Needs and their Pithat Nitzana (children and youth programs).

For more information on the Jewish Federation of the Desert, visit www.jfedps.org