RivCo man arrested for sexually assault of minor in Twentynine Palms

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A Moreno Valley man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor in Twentynine Palms, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The arrest happened after a report of possible lewd acts with a child on the afternoon of July 24.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, it was discovered that Eduardo Rodriguez, 23, of Moreno Valley, allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse and oral copulation with a child.

The Morongo Basin Station Detective Bureau assumed the investigation and later learned of the Rodriquez’s whereabouts. Rodriguez was arrested last Wednesday as he left his residence in Moreno Valley. He was booked into Central Detention Center and is being held on $ 50,000 bail.

According to court records, Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to both charges on Monday. He is scheduled to return to court on Friday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective A. DeCecio of the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27436) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.