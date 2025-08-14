Firefighters respond to aircraft emergency in Aguanga

AGUANGA, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are at the scene of an aircraft emergency in Aguanga.

The incident was first reported at around 8:45 a.m. on the 49000 block of Sky Harbor Way.

"Firefighters responded to reports of a small aircraft on its side with a damaged wing as it landed on the runway. The aircraft was removed from the runway and no injuries were reported," reads a post by CAL FIRE Riverside.

Environmental Health was requested to scene.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.