Yucca Valley man accused of sexual abuse of a Child; Investigators suspect additional victims

Published 1:00 PM

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A Yucca Valley man was arrested this week after being accused of sexually abusing a child, authorities announced.

Raul Custodio, 44, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon following a report of lewd acts with a child along Crestview Drive in Yucca Valley.

"During the investigation, it was discovered that Raul Custodio had committed continuous sexual abuse of a child," reads a news release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Custodio was arrested after an investigation. He was booked into the Morongo Basin jail and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Detectives released Custodio’s photograph on Thursday as they believe there may be additional victims. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective S. Ables or Detective T. Bengard at (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com

