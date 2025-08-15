First draft of California’s redrawn congressional district maps released

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) - California officially released the first draft of redrawn congressional districts on Friday.

One of the major districts that would be changed would be Rep. Ken Calvert's. Calvert currently represents the 41st district, which covers a portion of the Coachella Valley.

The proposed revision would change the district to District 48, keeping most of the Coachella Valley but expanding further west and south.

Draft of District 48 Current District 41

The draft release comes after Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement that California will move forward with putting proposed new congressional maps on the ballot in a November special election.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Calvert about the proposed change.

"Are you concerned this will affect your district?" Peter

Calvert said, "Oh, they want to eliminate my district. They can't get me at the election box, so they want to do it through gerrymandering in an unfair process."

"Are you concerned you could be out of a job soon?" Peter asked

"I've done the best I can, I'll continue to do the best I can. I intend to run in the 41st Congressional District, because I think this initiative will be defeated," Calvert said.

