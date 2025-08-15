Rep. Calvert calls Newsom’s redistricting plan a ‘power grab,’ expects his seat to be a prime target

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - We're hearing from local Republican Congressman Ken Calvert in the wake of Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement that California will move forward with putting proposed new congressional maps on the ballot in a November special election.

Newsom has framed the plan as a check on Texas, where republicans have introduced new maps that could eliminate several democratic seats ahead of next year's midterm elections.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Calvert, who says he fully expects his district will be a prime target for democrats. Calvert is the longest-serving republican of California's delegation and narrowly held his seat in last year's election.

This year, he faces the possibility that his district could be redrawn to give democratic candidates the advantage.

Right now, the proposed maps have not been released.

Newsom is proposing what lawmakers are calling an emergency redistricting plan for California aimed at turning at least five red congressional seats blue and that would likely include the 41st District, which includes the Inland Empire and most of the Coachella Valley.

