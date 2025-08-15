‘General Hospital’ actor Tristan Rogers, longtime Palm Springs resident, dies after cancer battle

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Tristan Rogers, the Melbourne-born actor best known for his time on General Hospital, died at the age of 79 following a battle with lung cancer.

His death -- confirmed to ABC7 by manager Meryl Soodak -- comes about a month after his publicist announced the actor had been diagnosed with cancer. Soodak told ABC7 that Rogers died of lung cancer, while noting he had never been a smoker.

Rogers played spy-turned-police-commissioner Robert Scorpio on General Hospital for 12 years in the '80s and '90s. The character was involved in the marriage of Luke and Laura Spencer, a 1981 event that still holds the record as the most-watched American daytime drama episode ever.

He has returned to the show and its spin-off to reprise the role for 15 stints, lasting anywhere from one week to six months.

The entire @GeneralHospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers' passing. Tristan has captivated our fans for more than 50 years and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). (1/2) #GH pic.twitter.com/VnXLjfpDEX — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) August 15, 2025

Rogers is also known for voicing Jake in the 1990 Disney movie "The Rescuers Down Under" and an 11-month stretch on "The Young and the Restless."

Across an entertainment career lasting for more than half a century, he has appeared in a handful of genre movies, from slashers to erotic thrillers, in addition to several other TV roles and voiceover work for Reebok and Outback Steakhouse, among others.

Rogers was also a Palm Springs resident for over three decades. In November, Rogers was honored with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars.

His star is located at 849 North Palm Canyon Drive

Rogers is survived by his wife, Teresa Parkerson, and their adult children, Sara and Cale.