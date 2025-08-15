Jobless rate rises half point in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Driven by seasonal factors, payroll losses exceeded gains across the regional economy last month, propelling Riverside County's unemployment rate higher by a half-point, according to figures released today by the California Employment Development Department.

The countywide jobless rate in July, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 6.5%, compared to 6% in June.

According to figures, the July rate was also half a percentage point higher than the year-ago level, when countywide unemployment then stood at 6%.

The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties -- the Inland Empire -- was 6.4%, up from 6% in June, the EDD said.

Data showed Cherry Valley had the highest unemployment rate countywide in July at 13.2%, followed by Coachella at 10.4%, Rancho Mirage at 10.3%, Blythe at 8.5% and Palm Desert and Nuevo, both at 8.2%.

Bi-county data indicated payrolls contracted by the widest margin last month in the public sector, where 14,500 positions went vacant, mainly in education, as teachers and support staff in area school systems transitioned to summer hiatus.

Additional losses were recorded in the agricultural, construction and manufacturing sectors, as well as miscellaneous unclassified industries, which altogether shed 1,000 jobs, according to figures.

Trade, transportation and utilities led the way in payroll expansion, adding 2,900 positions in July. The financial services, health services, hospitality and professional business services sectors grew by an aggregate 2,000 positions, the EDD said.

The mining and information technology sectors were unchanged.

The statewide non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July was 6.1%.