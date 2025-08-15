Local political groups react to Newsom’s redistricting proposal

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to redraw California’s congressional districts has triggered political debate across the state — including the Coachella Valley.

Framed as a direct response to Republican-led redistricting efforts in Texas, Newsom unveiled the Election Rigging Response Act, proposing a one-time suspension of California’s independent redistricting process. The plan would allow the state legislature to redraw congressional maps ahead of the 2026 elections in a move supporters say is designed to safeguard representative democracy, and critics say undermines it.

Locally, the plan has stirred conversation across ideological lines, particularly among grassroots political organizations deeply involved in voter engagement and turnout.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from the Democratic Headquarters of the Desert and East Valley Republican Women Patriots.